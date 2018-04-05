COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Chuck E. Cheese's to offer 'autism-friendly' days

File photo of a Chuck E Cheese's restaurant (Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES --
Chuck E. Cheese's will soon offer sensory-friendly playtimes for kids with autism and special needs in many locations, including many in Southern California.

On the first Sunday of the month, the company will open two hours early to host "Sensory Sensitive Sundays," during which they will provide reduced lighting and noise for those with sensory issues.

RELATED: Sesame Place in Pennsylvania is 1st theme park designated as Certified Autism Center
Sesame Place designated as Certified Autism Center. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5 p.m. on April 2, 2018.


Each participating location will also have food, games and a trained care staff.

Chuck E. Cheese's rolled out the event to its Attleboro, Massachusetts, location in 2016. After seeing great success, the company decided to offer the reoccurring playtime to hundreds of other locations.

"We are excited to provide a special opportunity every month for sensory sensitive families to enjoy their favorite pizza and games in a safe and friendly environment of tolerance and understanding," said Breanna Tanksley, manager of Chuck E. Cheese's Attleboro in a news release.

Many locations across Southern California will be participating, including in Burbank, Carson, Chino, Corona, Long Beach, Fullerton and more.

For most locations, the first Sensory Sensitive Sunday event will take place April 8.

A full list of participating locations can be found on the company's website.
