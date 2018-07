EMBED >More News Videos Police in Tempe, Arizona have released some of the video from a fatal crash involving a self-driving Uber vehicle and a pedestrian.

More than half of California voters say autonomous cars should not be allowed on the streets of their neighborhood, according to an exclusive Eyewitness News Southern California News Group Poll conducted by SurveyUSA.By 2 to 1, Californians say so-called self-driving cars piloted by computers should not be allowed on the streets "where I live," the survey found. That grows to 4 to 1 among seniors and grows to 5 to 1 in rural parts of the state. Men were more likely to see driverless cars as no big deal, while women were just the oppositeNearly a third of Californians said they felt "very unsafe" getting into an autonomous car, compared to 8 percent who said they felt "very safe." Results from the aggregated data show that 28 percent feel either "safe" or "very safe," half as many as the 57 percent who feel "unsafe" or "very unsafe."Voters were conflicted over who, if anyone, should be responsible for regulating autonomous cars. Just under a fourth of Californians said the federal government should be responsible for deciding where autonomous cars are allowed and where they are not allowed.About a third of voters said the state of California should make those decisions, 19 percent said individual local governments should decide if autonomous vehicles are permitted on the streets of a particular town, 4 percent said the automakers should be responsible for self-policing and 9 percent said no one should have regulatory authority over this new form of transportation.SurveyUSA interviewed 1,100 state of California adults March 22, 2018 through March 25, 2018. On March 19, 2018, four days before interviewing for this survey began, an Uber car running on auto-pilot struck and killed a pedestrian in Tempe, Arizona On March 23, 2018, a Tesla car in Redwood City, California, was involved in a fatal collision, but the automaker did not disclose that autopilot played a role in the crash until March 30 , days after the interviewing for this survey had ended.Here are the poll's questions and the respondents' answers, by percentage:23% Yes58% No19% Not Sure24% Federal Government29% State Government19% Local Government4% Car Manufacturer9% No One15% Not Sure8% Very Safe20% Safe28% Unsafe29% Very Unsafe15% Not Sure