Fried Chicken Rules The Roost At New 'Honeybird' Location

Photo: Jaimie K./Yelp

By Hoodline
In the mood for Southern comfort food? A new cozy space is serving up fried chicken, biscuits and more in University Park. Located at 3201 S. Hoover St., Suite 1835, the fresh addition in USC Village is called Honeybird.

Chef Phil Lee tells the Daily Trojan that there's a lot to love about Southern food. "There's just something so amazing about it, it's very humble yet very delicious."

Sharing a menu with the original location in La Canada Flintridge, offerings include fried chicken sold a la carte, shrimp and grits with applewood bacon and a mushroom medley, chipotle macaroni salad, and a kale and quinoa salad with radish and toasted walnuts. And diners can wash it all down with a glass of sweet tea. (Full menu here.)

For dessert, pies are served by the slice or whole, with classic favorites like banana cream, pecan, key lime and salted honey.

The new arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 16 reviews on Yelp.

Jaimie K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 1st, said, "The waffle fries were cooked to perfection. Collard greens were mighty tasty. Almost as good as the ones I tried in Savannah. I'll definitely be back for their fried chicken sandwich!"

Yelper Ryan W. added, "Pleasantly surprised at how good this place is! Couldn't give five stars because the inside of the place itself is very small and easily crowded, but the prices are decent and the food is delicious! I've had a lot of fried chicken in my life, but it's pretty safe to say Honeybird's can compete."

Head on over to check it out: Honeybird is open Monday-Saturday from 11am-9pm. (It's closed on Sunday.)
