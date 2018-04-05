6 Studio Apartments In Los Angeles For Under $2,000

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
130 S Coronado St., #109
Listed at $995 / month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment, located at 130 S Coronado St. in Temple-Beaudry, is 34.8 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Los Angeles, which is currently estimated at around $1,525 / month.
In the unit, expect carpeting, granite countertops, closet space and a ceiling fan. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit.
210 W 43rd Place, #107
Then there's this 450-square-foot studio apartment at 210 W 43rd Place in Historic South-Central, listed at $1,025 / month.
In the unit, tenants can expect tile flooring, wooden cabinets, a ceiling fan, storage space and an oven. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
1325 S Hope St.
Listed at $1,095 / month, this 500-square-foot studio is located at 1325 S Hope St. in Downtown.
In the unit, you're promised hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets, closet space and ample natural light. The building includes rooftop access. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1442 Lake Shore Ave., #1
And here's a studio apartment at 1442 Lake Shore Ave. in Echo Park, which is going for $1,100 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood floors, a kitchenette and closet space. Building amenities include outdoor space and neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
1249 West 6th St.
Next, at 1249 W 6th St. in Westlake, there's this studio apartment that's also going for $1,100 / month.
Tenants can expect the unit to feature tile flooring, closet space and wooden cabinets. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.
236 N Coronado St.
To round things out, there's this 500-square-foot studio apartment at 236 N Coronado St. in Historic Filipinotown. It's being listed for $1,195 / month.
The unit features hardwood floors, closet space, a ceiling fan, built-in storage and ample natural light. Both barks and meows are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
