Torrance votes to hire outside company to tackle growing number of illegal dumping sites

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) --
The city of Torrance is looking to clean up its act.


The city council has voted to hire an outside company to tackle the growing number of illegal dumping sites. Waste Solutions of Los Angeles will proactively pick up dumped items, rather than wait for a complaint.

The goal is to remove items within 72 hours. The company will also make regular visits to 10 hot spots throughout the city, where dumping has become chronic.

The pilot program will last a year at a cost of $80,000.
