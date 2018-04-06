REAL ESTATE

Historic Harbor View House in San Pedro being converted into apartments

Harbor View House was built in 1925 and housed a YMCA.

SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
San Pedro's historic Harbor View House is about to go through a change. Plans to turn the 93-year-old building into apartments and retail have been filed with the planning committee.



Harbor View House was built in 1925 and housed a YMCA. It was used as a recreation facility for military personnel at nearby Fort MacArthur. Plans are for the historic Spanish colonial building to be converted to mixed income apartments, with eight of those units set aside for extremely low-income households.

City records show the building still has many of its 1925 features, including the original gym, elevated running track and lobby coffee shop. In 1982, it was declared a historic landmark, which restricts exterior changes.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestatereal estate developmentSan PedroLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
REAL ESTATE
Huntington Beach's most deluxe real estate rentals
What does $1,600 rent you in Glendale?
What does $1,500 rent you in Santa Ana?
What does $1,700 rent you in Los Angeles, today?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Anaheim
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News