A new brew pub that's steeped in the beer culture and culinary tastes of Belgium has opened its doors in the Valley. Located at 13730 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, Bluebird Brasserie joins the Artisanal Brewers Collective's growing lineup of restaurants and bars.
Restaurateur Tony Yanow, co-founder of Golden Road Brewing, has transformed the interior of the 104-seat space into a brick-rimmed room with a European vibe and a seven-barrel brewing setup, reports Eater Los Angeles.
Yanow's latest beer-related project--following the popularity of Tony's Darts Away in Burbank and Mohawk Bend in Echo Park, among others--will be helmed by award-winning brewer Noah Regnery. The brewhouse features 16 taps with Belgian-style house beers.
On the menu, look for authentic Belgian offerings like moules frites (mussels and fries) prepared with leeks and creme fraiche; a sandwich made with roasted tomato, a green herb sauce and almond ricotta; and cheese croquettes.
The fresh arrival has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp.
Acetheamazingcat T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 2nd, said, "Really awesome brewery and Belgian gastropub! House-brewed saison, amber and tripel are all great. If you like Belgian beer, this is your spot."
And Ash D. added, "Love this place! They have spared no expense to create such an amazing environment--it's very European to me with its arches and stone walls and visible microbrewery. Lively atmosphere, amazing brews, great food and such friendly and knowledgeable staff."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Bluebird Brasserie is open Thursday-Saturday from 5pm-2am, and Sunday-Wednesday from 5pm-midnight.
Tap into your love of Belgium at new Sherman Oaks gastropub
