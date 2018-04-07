BUSINESS

Wellness company moving into 2 floors of old Barnes and Noble building in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
The former Barnes & Noble building in Santa Monica has a new tenant.


The co-working space company Work Well Win is moving in and will occupy the top two floors of the three-story building.

A former WeWork executive started Work Well Win and has wellness integrated into its design, with natural light, purified air, mediation rooms, on-site fitness, organic local food and more.

The company plans to have 90 co-working spaces in various cities in the next five years.

There is no word on who will move into the first floor of the building. Work Well Win is expected to open its doors this fall.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessbooksbuilding vacatedLos Angeles CountySanta Monica
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News