A 61-year-old woman has been arrested after her live-in boyfriend was found dead in their Riverside home Saturday morning, authorities said.Teresa Demar Hunter was booked on suspicion of murder and her bail was set at $1 million, according to the Riverside Police Department.The identity of the victim was withheld pending notification of family.Officers and firefighter-paramedics responded shortly after 7 a.m. to a report of a deceased person in the 9000 block of Hope Avenue, according to a police statement. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene after being found on his bed.When "suspicious injuries found on the victim consistent with being involved in an assault," robbery-homicide detectives and Forensics Unit personnel joined the investigation.Hunter, who was present when police initially arrived at the home, was then taken into custody.Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police Detective Adrian Tillett at (951) 353-7105 or atillett@riversideca.gov, or Detective Karla Beler at (951) 353-7138 or kbeler@riversideca.gov.