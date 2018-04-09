Heat records broken across SoCal as temps reach 90s in some areas

Monday's temperatures in the Southland will go down in the record books.According to the National Weather Service, multiple heat records for the date have been set.It was 91 degrees at UCLA, a number that surpasses the prior record of 87 degrees set 50 years ago in 1968. In downtown Los Angeles, the temperature reached 94 degrees. That temperature tied a record set in 1890.Long Beach hit 95 degrees, breaking the 1968 mark of 91.Burbank also set a heat record. Monday's 92 degrees topped the city's previous high of 91 set four years ago.