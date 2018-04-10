Packers player arrested at LAX for bomb joke

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis during training camp, July 28, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A player for the Green Bay Packers was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after joking about having explosives while checking in.

Police say wide receiver Trevor Davis, 24, was checking in for a flight on Sunday when he was asked if he had any explosives in his bag.

Davis said yes and then turned to his female traveling companion and asked if she remembered to pack the explosives, officials said.

Airline employees called police. He was arrested and has since been released with a summons to appear in court.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bomb threatGreen Bay Packersnfllos angeles international airportdepartment of homeland securityLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News