What does $2,300 get you in the LA metro area?

We compared what $2,300 might get you in Los Angeles, Santa Monica, West Hollywood and Glendale, using data from rental site Zumper to present a snapshot of the area's rental landscape.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on to see the listings, below.
Los Angeles -- 3356 Glenhurst Ave., #1
This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom unit is located at 3356 Glenhurst Ave. in Los Angeles' Atwater Village neighborhood. Asking $2,300 / month, it's priced 23 percent below the $2,995 median rent for a 2-bedroom in Los Angeles.
In the unit, you can expect carpeting, plenty of cabinet space and large windows. The building features on-site laundry and parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Santa Monica -- 410 California Ave.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 410 California Ave. in Santa Monica. It's also listed for $2,300 / month--21 percent less than Santa Monica's median 1-bedroom rent of $2,895.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a balcony, ample natural light and an oven. The building features assigned parking and on-site laundry. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
West Hollywood -- 625 N Flores St., #107
Listed at $2,300 / month, this 631-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 625 N Flores St. in West Hollywood is 11 percent below West Hollywood's median 1-bedroom rent of $2,595.
Tenants can expect this unit to feature air conditioning, granite countertops, wooden cabinets, a breakfast bar, a patio and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include a business center. Animals are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Glendale -- 620 N Kenwood St., #205
Finally, check out this 1,070-square-foot, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at 620 N Kenwood St. in Glendale. It's listed for $2,300 / month, which is 7 percent less than Glendale's median 2-bedroom rent of $2,460.
In this abode, you'll find a walk-in closet, a balcony, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets. Building amenities include on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, storage space and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
---
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.