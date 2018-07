Authorities are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a bicyclist dead at an intersection in South Los Angeles.The crash happened around 12:47 p.m. in the 1300 block of West Manchester Avenue. The bicyclist was found in the area and taken to a local hospital, where he or she was pronounced dead.The suspect was driving a white Porsche Cayenne SUV, authorities said.Anyone with more information was urged to call the LAPD South Traffic Division at (323) 421-2500.