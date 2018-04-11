9 affordable Hollywood apartments that offer on-site laundry

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Hollywood look like these days--and what might you get for your money?
We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Hollywood via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the cheapest listings available right now.
1114 Tamarind Ave.
Listed at $1,345 / month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1114 Tamarind Ave., is 13.2 percent less than the $1,550 / month median rent for a studio in Hollywood.
In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning, hardwood flooring and plenty of natural lighting. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Pets are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
1417 N Bronson Ave.
This studio apartment, situated at 1417 N Bronson Ave., is listed for $1,445 / month.
In the unit, expect to find air conditioning, hardwood flooring, closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
6543 La Mirada Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 6543 La Mirada Ave. that's going for $1,595 / month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, new countertops, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans and storage space. The building offers on-site laundry and reserved parking. Pets are not allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
6200 Fountain Ave.
Here's a studio apartment at 6200 Fountain Ave., which is going for $1,675 / month.
In the unit, the listing promises hardwood flooring, built-in storage, a dishwasher, high ceilings, air conditioning, granite countertops and a loft area. The building amenities include on-site laundry and reserved parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
(See the listing here.)
956 Wilcox Ave.
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 956 Wilcox Ave. that's also going for $1,675 / month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and ample storage space. Building amenities include a swimming pool, reserved parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs aren't allowed.
(Here's the listing.)
1211 N June St., #6
This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment, situated at 1211 N June St., is listed for $1,695 / month for its 600-square-feet of space.
In the unit, you'll find both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, garden access, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: small pets are welcome.
(Check out the listing here.)
1531 N Detroit St.
Also listed for $1,695 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1531 N Detroit St.
Tenants can expect heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring and closet space. The building also offers on-site laundry, an elevator and a courtyard. Cats and dogs aren't permitted.
(View the listing here.)
7071 Hawthorn Ave.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 7071 Hawthorn Ave. for $1,695 / month.
The unit features a new refrigerator, central air conditioning and carpeting. The centrally located building includes on-site laundry, secure entry and parking. Pets aren't permitted.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
937 Cole Ave., #3
Listed at $1,725 / month, this 700-square-foot studio apartment is located at 937 Cole Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and air conditioning. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome.
(Here's the full listing.)