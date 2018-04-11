REAL ESTATE

LA City Council looking into creating Wilmington bike loop

The Los Angeles City Council will look into creating a cycle track loop connecting the Wilmington community's main areas.

WILMINGTON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Los Angeles City Council is looking into adding more bike lanes. The study will focus on the Wilmington area.



The council will look into creating a cycle track loop connecting the community's main areas. The loop's boundaries are proposed as Machado Lake in the northwest, Avalon Boulevard in the east, leading down to the soon-to-be revamped Wilmington waterfront to the south.

The loop could cost as much as $1 million to complete. The city council will seek input from community groups in the coming months.
