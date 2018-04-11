BUSINESS

California recreational marijuana sales off to a slow start

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Recreational marijuana sales are off to a slower than expected start in California.

In the first two months since recreational use became legal, Californians spent about $339 million on pot products, according to the Sacramento Bee. That is 13 percent less than state projections.

The article also showed that state estimates were projected to be about $1.15 billion for the fiscal year, which comes out to about $383 million every two months.

One reason for the slow start is that local governments are still getting caught up in licensing.

Analysts said pot sales generally increase as the weather warms up.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessmarijuanasalesmoneyCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News