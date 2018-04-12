Brush fire erupts in Acton area amid strong winds

Firefighters are battling a brush fire that erupted near train tracks amid strong winds in the Acton area on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

By ABC7.com staff
ACTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters battled a brush fire that erupted near train tracks amid strong winds in the Acton area on Thursday.

Los Angeles County fire officials said the brush fire began as a trailer fire that then spread to about 2 acres.

It was reported in the 4700 block of Crown Valley Road, where large plumes of smoke were seen over a large portion of land.



At one point, a fire department helicopter appeared to stop an oncoming train headed toward the brush fire.

The fire appeared to be contained by about 12:45 p.m. Fire officials confirmed the fire was declared a knockdown shortly before 1 p.m.

The nearby train tracks were expected to be closed for over an hour as crews cleaned up the scene.
