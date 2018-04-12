BUSINESS

Redondo Beach restaurant tries to save deck in front of business

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
Owners and employees of a popular Redondo Beach restaurant are trying to save their deck.


A petition with more than 1,000 signatures was presented to the Redondo Beach City Council. Last year the council voted to have the dining deck removed by June.

The outside dining deck in front of Rebel Republic was installed in 2015 on a pilot project basis. The City Council said other restaurants have complained the deck showed preferential treatment because a deck is not available to other owners. Also, the deck juts out into the street, taking up three parking spaces.

Rebel Republic said in the first 18 months, more than 30,000 people have eaten on the outdoor patio, raising more than $821,000 over that time period and bringing in $7,800 in taxes.
