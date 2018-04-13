REAL ESTATE

Apartment hunting on a budget? 3 Koreatown listings under $1,700

864 S New Hampshire Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Koreatown?

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Koreatown is currently hovering around $1,695.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,700 / month? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper.

---

864 S New Hampshire Ave., #317




Listed at $1,695 / month, this 680-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 864 S New Hampshire Ave.

In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, central air conditioning, lots of closet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets aren't permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

435 S Virgil Ave., #124




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode situated at 435 S Virgil Ave. It's listed for $1,675 / month for its 640-square-feet of space.

In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

538 S Manhattan Place, #324




Finally, here's a 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 538 S Manhattan Place that's going for $1,650 / month.

Tenants can expect the unit to include hardwood floors, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
