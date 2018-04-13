Apartment hunting on a budget? 3 Koreatown listings under $1,700

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a 1-bedroom in Koreatown is currently hovering around $1,695.
So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,700 / month? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper.
864 S New Hampshire Ave., #317
Listed at $1,695 / month, this 680-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 864 S New Hampshire Ave.
In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a balcony, central air conditioning, lots of closet space and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pets aren't permitted.
435 S Virgil Ave., #124
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom abode situated at 435 S Virgil Ave. It's listed for $1,675 / month for its 640-square-feet of space.
In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
538 S Manhattan Place, #324
Finally, here's a 600-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 538 S Manhattan Place that's going for $1,650 / month.
Tenants can expect the unit to include hardwood floors, granite countertops, a ceiling fan and ample natural light. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
