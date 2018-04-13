'Yardbird Southern Table & Bar' Brings Southern Fare To Beverly Grove

If you've got Southern comfort food on your mind, a new restaurant is need-to-know. Located at 8500 Beverly Blvd. in Beverly Grove, the fresh addition is called Yardbird Southern Table & Bar.
This award-winning newcomer is bringing classic Southern cooking to the city of Los Angeles using farm-fresh local ingredients and devout hospitality. It's "serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare," says the restaurant's website.
On the menu, look for seasonal upscale dishes like oysters and pearls served with granny smith apple mignonette and caviar; creole shrimp oscar filet with smoked bacon hollandaise; and Chicken 'n' Watermelon 'n' Waffles consisting of one whole chicken, honey hot sauce, chilled spiced watermelon, a Vermont sharp cheddar cheese waffle and bourbon maple syrup.
Be sure to save room for dessert. Sweet offerings include a tangerine creamsicle custard, date coconut sticky pudding, and Tennessee hummingbird cake. (You can check out the entire menu here.)
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar has received positive reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp.
Alisa T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 8th, said: "I am a fried chicken snob and the Chicken & Waffles is sheer perfection."
Yelper Chris P. added: "One of the best fried chickens I've had. The ambiance is beautiful. Elevated Southern charm. Kudos to their designer, it makes for a great experience. The South meets Beverly Hills."
And Kate P. said: "Lively, beautiful place with delicious food. Try the blackberry bourbon lemonade signature cocktail. It's awesome!"
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is now open at 8500 Beverly Blvd., so swing on by to take a peek. This restaurant is open weekdays from 11am-11pm, and weekends from 10am-11pm.
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
