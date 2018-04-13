FOOD & DRINK

'Yardbird Southern Table & Bar' Brings Southern Fare To Beverly Grove

Photo: Yardbird Southern Table & Bar/Yelp

By Hoodline
If you've got Southern comfort food on your mind, a new restaurant is need-to-know. Located at 8500 Beverly Blvd. in Beverly Grove, the fresh addition is called Yardbird Southern Table & Bar.

This award-winning newcomer is bringing classic Southern cooking to the city of Los Angeles using farm-fresh local ingredients and devout hospitality. It's "serving up the freshest, most inventive takes on regional Southern fare," says the restaurant's website.

On the menu, look for seasonal upscale dishes like oysters and pearls served with granny smith apple mignonette and caviar; creole shrimp oscar filet with smoked bacon hollandaise; and Chicken 'n' Watermelon 'n' Waffles consisting of one whole chicken, honey hot sauce, chilled spiced watermelon, a Vermont sharp cheddar cheese waffle and bourbon maple syrup.

Be sure to save room for dessert. Sweet offerings include a tangerine creamsicle custard, date coconut sticky pudding, and Tennessee hummingbird cake. (You can check out the entire menu here.)

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar has received positive reviews thus far, with a four-star rating out of 24 reviews on Yelp.

Alisa T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 8th, said: "I am a fried chicken snob and the Chicken & Waffles is sheer perfection."

Yelper Chris P. added: "One of the best fried chickens I've had. The ambiance is beautiful. Elevated Southern charm. Kudos to their designer, it makes for a great experience. The South meets Beverly Hills."

And Kate P. said: "Lively, beautiful place with delicious food. Try the blackberry bourbon lemonade signature cocktail. It's awesome!"

Yardbird Southern Table & Bar is now open at 8500 Beverly Blvd., so swing on by to take a peek. This restaurant is open weekdays from 11am-11pm, and weekends from 10am-11pm.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News