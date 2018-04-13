REAL ESTATE

Healthy turnout for CA Coastal Commission to discuss waterfront overhaul

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
It was a healthy turnout in Redondo Beach for the arrival of the California Coastal Commission. The commission met at the Redondo Beach Library to let the public voice their concerns about a $400 million waterfront overhaul.

The commission also toured the waterfront.

The 36-acre project has been in the planning stages for years. Slow-growth activists have been opposed to the size of the project and appealed to the Coastal Commission to take a look.

If the project gets approved it will be a 524,000-square-foot harbor village. The California Coastal Commission says it will make their ruling in August.
