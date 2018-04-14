BUSINESS

New bill could combat California truck driver wage theft at LA, Long Beach ports

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A new state bill could help combat wage theft for truck drivers in California's ports.


The "Dignity in the Driver's Seat" bill is aimed at retailers. If passed, it would hold retailers jointly liable for trucking companies that don't pay a fair wage.

It would make retailers pay if they do business with a trucking company with unpaid final judgements due to a wage theft suit, and the bill also targets companies who misclassify their truckers as independent contractors.

The mayors of both Long Beach and Los Angeles support the bill.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessport of long beachport of los angelestrucksdriverlawstheftmoneyLos Angeles CountyLong BeachLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BUSINESS
Four-day work week a 'resounding success' in trial
Nailed It Nail Bar opens in Huntington Beach
Eat, drink, exercise: Get to know the newest businesses to launch in Orange
Report: Wells Fargo to pay customers after charging for hidden services
Crystal Geyser illegally dumped toxic wastewater, prosecutors say
More Business
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News