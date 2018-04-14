REAL ESTATE

Neighbor dispute over Manhattan Beach ocean views settled by appellate court

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A California Appellate Court has agreed with the city of Manhattan Beach in a dispute over ocean views.


The case was neighbor against neighbor just a few blocks from the Pacific Ocean. When a house was built in 2015, its neighbor complained to the city it was obstructing the ocean view.

At issue was the height of the new home and where should the city start the measurement. Manhattan Beach restricts homes to three stories or 30-feet. But the homes are built on a slope and the city says it measures from the highest point on the lot.

The owner of the plaintiff's house said the garage and finished basement should count as a story. The appellate judge disagreed, saying Manhattan Beach followed its municipal code correctly.
