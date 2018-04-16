COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Skechers unveils new Manhattan Beach murals

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif. --
Skechers has a gift for Manhattan Beach's public art program.


The popular shoe company unveiled two mosaic murals at its flagship store in downtown Manhattan Beach.

One is an abstract of sea life, as a tribute to the Roundhouse Aquarium. The other is the historic Manhattan Beach Pier at sunset.

The two murals took 14 people more than 2,000 hours to design and complete.

Skechers just finished the first remodel and expansion of its flagship store in the company's 26-year history.

The Manhattan Beach Planning Commission required the murals as a condition of the remodel.
