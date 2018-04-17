What will $2,700 rent you in the Los Angeles metro area, today?

We compared what $2,700 might get you in Los Angeles, Long Beach and Glendale, using data from rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in the area.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Take a peek at what rentals are on the market, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Rental price medians are calculated considering all of the listings between zero and four bedrooms within a defined geography that appeared in Zumper's database over the 90-day period immediately preceding the publish date of this article.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Los Angeles -- 5640 Denny Ave.
This 800-square-foot 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom townhouse is located at 5640 Denny Ave. in Los Angeles' North Hollywood neighborhood. Asking $2,700 / month, it's priced 10 percent below the $2,995 median rent for a 2-bedroom in Los Angeles.
The apartment comes with hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building features a private backyard. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Long Beach -- 488 E Ocean Blvd., #Unit 208
Next, there's this 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo located at 488 E Ocean Blvd. in Long Beach. It's also listed for $2,700 / month for its 990-square-feet of space--31 percent pricier than Long Beach's median 2-bedroom rent of $2,065.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a fitness center, a business center, concierge service and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. In the unit, look for carpeted floors, two walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, high ceilings and granite countertops.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability and is very bikeable.
(See the complete listing here.)
Glendale -- 236 N Louise St., #108
Listed at $2,700 / month, this 1,000-square-foot 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo at 236 N Louise St. in Glendale is 13 percent higher than Glendale's median 2-bedroom rent of $2,400.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, a fireplace, a balcony, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)