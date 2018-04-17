Here are the Top 5 Latin American eateries around LA

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Latin American restaurants around Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.
1. Johnny Pacific
Photo: Ben s./Yelp
Topping the list is Johnny Pacific, a small fast-casual eatery with a long list of fans. Located at 7574 Winnetka Ave. in Winnetka, the Latin American and Caribbean spot, which offers empanadas and more, is the most popular Latin American restaurant in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,436 reviews on Yelp.
The restaurant explains on its website that its inspiration comes from the "delicious street food vendors of the Pacific Islands and Latin America." On the menu, try the chimichurri skewers and the meat or veggie empanadas, which Yelper Nicholas S. says are "unmatched"--crisp on the outside and soft on the inside, they are accompanied by dipping sauces.
2. Running Goose
Photo: Running Goose/Yelp
Next up is Hollywood's Running Goose, situated at 1620 N. Cahuenga Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 562 reviews on Yelp, the gastropub and Latin American spot, serving tapas and more, has proven to be a local favorite.
Sample the globally inspired fare in the casual restaurant or on the covered outdoor patio. The eclectic menu includes several small plates, like salt cod churros with saffron aioli, and entrees like the agave chipotle lamb tostada with crema, refried beans and cabbage.
3. Tlayuda LA Mexican Restaurant
Photo: Tlayuda LA Mexican Restaurant/Yelp
Located in a bright yellow building in East Hollywood, Tlayuda LA Mexican Restaurant at 5450 Santa Monica Blvd. is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Oaxacan spot 4.5 stars out of 538 reviews. Local art adorns the space, with a trendy mural and whimsical Oaxacan creatures. The menu was designed by Laura Guerrero, who brought together the flavors of Oaxaca, a state in southwest Mexico, with a contemporary twist. The "tlayuda," a large toasted tortilla, is covered with black bean puree, lettuce, tomato, avocado and Oaxacan cheese.
4. Lala's Argentine Grill
Grilled Vegetables | Photo: HongTat T./Yelp
In Melrose, Lala's Argentine Grill is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 1,738 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7229 Melrose Ave. to try the vegetarian and seafood options. The imaginatively balanced menu includes traditional Argentinian favorites with a nod to the best of California cuisine. Try a chorizo sandwich, salmon with grilled tomatoes or the two-person plato mixto featuring two grilled Italian sausages, sweetbread, New York steak, skirt steak and half a chicken.
5. un solo sol
Photo: un solo sol/Yelp
Finally, there's un solo sol, a Boyle Heights favorite with 4.5 stars out of 463 reviews. Stop by 1818 E. First St. to hit up the colorful eatery with many vegetarian and vegan options next time the urge strikes. Serving "traditional and innovative flavors from Latin America and other parts of the world," the menu features taquitos filled with potato or chicken, a baked plantain stuffed with cottage cheese or black beans, and enchiladas made with shredded chicken or tofu and mixed vegetables.