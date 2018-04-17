ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Frugal Flyer Miles: How To Get To Reykjavik Without Going Brokjavik

Photos: Shutterstock

By Hoodline
If you're daydreaming about something further away in your future than this weekend, it might be time to consider your next international adventure. Rather than make a spontaneous decision that'll put a sizeable dent in your bank account, why not take the next few months to save up some cash and plan your trip right.

The next question is where do you want to go?

One option is Reykjavik, Iceland, which has become a popular destination in the past couple of years. Thankfully, there are plenty of regular, relatively inexpensive flights between Los Angeles and Reykjavik. We pulled from travel site Skyscanner to provide you with a short list of flights between July and October, chosen with the frugal adventurer in mind.

Here are the flights, globetrotter -- you have plenty of time to pull yourself together.

Reykjavik



July

Even though July is right around the corner, you still have time to plan an Icelandic adventure. The best deals are if you leave on Monday, July 9 and return on Tuesday, July 17. Wow air has non-stop flights, for $380 round-trip.

August

If you act soon, you can buy flights at that same price point in August, but you'll have to fly out of LAX on Tuesday, August 21 and return from Reykjavik on Tuesday, August 28. Right now, Wow has round-trip flights for $380.
September

There are deals to be found in September. At the moment, the best flights are if you leave Los Angeles on Wednesday, September 5 and fly back from Iceland on Thursday, September 13. Once again, Wow has the cheapest flights -- it will cost you $330 round-trip.

October

At the moment, the best deals on flights are in October, so if you can't find time to fly to Reykjavik until then, don't fret. Aim to depart LA on Wednesday, October 10 and return a week later on Wednesday, October 17. Wow has round-trip, nonstop flights for $280.

If you're interested in traveling on a day other than one highlighted above, you can check out upcoming flights to Reykjavikhere. Also, if you need to book a hotel room,here's a good place to start.
