POLITICS

Fresno State professor calls Barbara Bush 'amazing racist' after her death in controversial tweet

Former first lady Barbara Bush (AP Photo/Alex Sanz)

By Ricky Courtney
FRESNO, Calif. --
A Fresno State English professor generated a social media controversy over her tweets following the death of former First Lady Barbara Bush.

Randa Jarrar tweeted out, "Barbara Bush was a generous and smart and amazing racist who, along with her husband, raised a war criminal. (expletive) outta here with your nice words."



The original tweet had more than 2,400 replies and Jarrar sent dozens of additional tweets, most in reply to the positive and negative responses she received.

Fresno State President Joseph Castro sent out a statement late Tuesday saying, "On behalf of Fresno State, I extend my deepest condolences to the Bush family on the loss of our former First Lady, Barbara Bush.

"We share the deep concerns expressed by others over the personal comments made today by Professor Randa Jarrar, a professor in the English Department at Fresno State. Her statements were made as a private citizen, not as a representative of Fresno State.

"Professor Jarrar's expressed personal views and commentary are obviously contrary to the core values of our University, which include respect and empathy for individuals with divergent points of view, and a sincere commitment to mutual understanding and progress."

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbarbara bushfresno statetwitterCSUu.s. & worldCentral California
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
LA Sheriff McDonnell debates November opponent Villanueva
Wilkie confirmed as new head of U.S. Veterans Affairs
Lawmakers reject Trump's claim that records confirm FBI misconduct
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
OC Congressman praises ICE, criticizes reporters on Russia questions
More Politics
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News