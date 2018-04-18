Mother attempts to smuggle drugs by wrapping cocaine around young daughter, agents say

A 12-year-old girl seen with 2 pounds of cocaine wrapped around her torso. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

By ABC7.com staff
TUCSON, Ariz. (KABC) --
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested a mother accused of attempting to smuggle drugs from Mexico by wrapping 2 pounds of cocaine around her 12-year-old daughter's waist.

Officers referred the 35-year-old woman and her three children for an additional search of a Nissan hatchback as they attempted to enter the U.S. on Friday at Arizona's San Luis Port of Entry.

A CBP canine alert to the 12-year-old led officers to discover more than 2 pounds of cocaine, worth almost $24,000, wrapped around her torso.

Border Patrol officers seized their vehicle, as well as the drugs.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smugglingdrugsarrestmexicoborder patrolArizonaMexico
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News