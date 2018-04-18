8 Los Angeles apartments for $1,500/month

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Los Angeles if you've got a budget of $1,500 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below.
---
947 S Westmoreland Ave. (Pico-union)
Listed at $1,500 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 947 S Westmoreland Ave.
In the sunny unit, expect central air conditioning, tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, expect an elevator, parking and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
13200 Bromont Ave. (Sylmar)
Here's a 581-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 13200 Bromont Ave. that's also going for $1,500 / month.
Tenants will find the unit includes carpeting, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and an oven. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.
5302 Comercio Lane (Woodland Hills)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 5302 Comercio Lane. It's listed for $1,500 / month.
In the unit, you'll find tile floors, wooden cabinetry, a ceiling fan, plenty of natural light and a breakfast bar. Cats are permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.
14626 Blythe St., #1 (Panorama City)
Located at 14626 Blythe St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,500/ month.
In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. The building features on-site laundry and secured entry. Cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
14654 Blythe St., #d (Panorama City)
Listed at $1,500 / month, this studio apartment is located at 14654 Blythe St.
Tenants will find hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Secured entry and on-site laundry are offered as building amenities. Both barks and meows are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
320 S Gramercy Place, #203 (Wilshire Center)
Here's a 642-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo at 320 S Gramercy Place that's going for $1,500 / month.
In the unit, there are a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a balcony and plenty of windows. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
6600 S Van Ness Ave. (Chesterfield Square)
Next, check out this 519-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom spot that's located at 6600 S Van Ness Ave. It's listed for $1,500 / month.
In the unit, anticipate laminate flooring, quartz countertops, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Parking is also available on-site. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
6706 Laurelgrove Ave., #14 (North Hollywood)
Located at 6706 Laurelgrove Ave., here's a 695-square-foot, 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,499 / month.
In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, a balcony, carpeted floors and granite countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool, secured entry, covered parking and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
