Santa Monica looking at makeover for 3rd St. Promenade

SANTA MONICA, Calif. --
Downtown officials say Santa Monica's Third Street Promenade is ready for a makeover.



It's been 30 years since the Promenade pumped new life into a struggling Santa Monica central shopping district, and now it's showing some signs of wear.

Downtown Santa Monica, Inc. held the first of three workshops asking for the public's input on how to improve the Promenade.

The meetings are not only for physical upgrades, but also planning strategies to help businesses compete with online shopping.

The next two meetings will be May 1 and May 15 at 6:30pm. They are held at 1212 Restaurant.
