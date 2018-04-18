The rules at the Hermosa Beach skate park are changing, at least for a while.Starting May 1, the Community Center skate park will be open to scooters. Previously only skateboards and in-line skates have been allowed at the park.The Hermosa Beach City Council voted to temporarily allow scooters, which have been increasing in popularity.Staff at the Community Resources Department will monitor the park and report back in June. Hermosa Beach is the only skate park in the region that bans scooters.