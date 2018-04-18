COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Hermosa Beach skate park to temporarily allow scooters

HERMOSA BEACH, Calif. --
The rules at the Hermosa Beach skate park are changing, at least for a while.


Starting May 1, the Community Center skate park will be open to scooters. Previously only skateboards and in-line skates have been allowed at the park.

The Hermosa Beach City Council voted to temporarily allow scooters, which have been increasing in popularity.

Staff at the Community Resources Department will monitor the park and report back in June. Hermosa Beach is the only skate park in the region that bans scooters.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsskateboardingrecreationparkLos Angeles CountyHermosa Beach
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Comedy events worth seeking out in Los Angeles this week
Annenberg Beach House hosts picnic in Santa Monica
4 visual and performing arts events in Los Angeles this weekend
San Bernardino police take at-risk youth camping
Thousands of guns melted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News