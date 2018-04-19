5 cheap LA apartments that should be on your radar

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.
Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1509 Wilcox Ave.
Listed at $975 / month, this studio apartment, located at 1509 Wilcox Ave. in Hollywood, is 37.1 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Los Angeles, which is currently estimated at around $1,550 / month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a microwave and a small refrigerator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
1325 S Hope St.
Listed at $1,095 / month, this 500-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1325 S Hope St. in Downtown.
In the unit, expect to find hardwood floors, wooden cabinets, a stove and a ceiling fan. Both cats and dogs are welcome. A roof deck is offered as a building amenity.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
335 Witmer St.
This studio apartment, situated at 335 Witmer St. in Westlake, is listed for $1,095 / month for its 450-square-feet of space.
The apartment features tile floors, a stove, closet space, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry. Pet owners will be happy to hear that cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
2918 Leeward Ave.
Over at 2918 Leeward Ave. in Westlake, there's this 475-square-foot studio apartment, going for $1,100 / month.
In the bright unit, expect to find hardwood floors, a walk-in closet, a ceiling fan, wooden cabinetry and plenty of storage space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Dogs and cats are welcome. On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
1310 W D St., #04
Also listed at $1,100 / month, this 306-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1310 W D St. in Wilmington.
The building features on-site laundry, parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll find hardwood floors, a stove and wooden cabinets. Cats and dogs are not permitted in this unit.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.
