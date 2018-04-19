Escape to New Orleans: Your low fare flight forecast from LA to NOLA

The Big Easy topped the publication's list of 52 desirable destinations, just in time for the city's tricentennial celebrations. If you haven't yet purchased your tickets or planned your pilgrimage, it's not too late. Today's deals on flights, however, won't last forever.
So whether you're trying to escape to Bourbon Street ASAP or you're looking to build your trip around the future's cheapest fares, take a look at these forthcoming flights between Los Angeles International Airport and Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, which we pulled from travel site Skyscanner.
Perk up, bucket-list crosser-offers: this is your five-month flight forecast. Plan accordingly.
(Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions. Prices and availability are subject to change.)
May
Even though it's right around the corner, May still has some good deals on nonstop flights between LA and NOLA. If you leave on Wednesday, May 9 and return from Louisiana on Wednesday, May 16, Spirit will get you there and back for $182.
June
June, however, has the cheapest flights to New Orleans, at least at the moment. If you fly out of LAX on Saturday, June 2 and return back a week later on Saturday, June 9, you'll only pay $157. Once again, Spirit has the cheapest nonstop, round-trip flights.
July
Prices go up in July, and the month's cheapest flight has an added stop in each direction. Still, you can make it from Los Angeles to New Orleans for $242 if you leave Monday, July 23 and return on Saturday, July 28 and fly with United.
August
It turns out that August is a great time to fly to New Orleans from Los Angeles. Delta has nonstop flights, and the cheapest option is if you depart on Wednesday, August 8 and return on Tuesday, August 14. It'll cost you $173, round-trip.
September
Surprisingly, you won't be rewarded with the cheapest flights to NOLA if you plan too far ahead of time. Right now, round-trip, nonstop tickets between LA and New Orleans are listed at $255. That's if you fly out with Delta on Wednesday, September 5 and return on Wednesday, September 12.
