From burgers to tacos: 3 new food trucks In LA

Evolution Burger
10058 Reseda Blvd., Northridge
PHOTO: Evolution Burger/YELP
Evolution Burger is a new vegan food truck offering burgers, hot dogs and more. It uses ingredients sourced from Impossible Foods to bring back "good ol' fashioned junk food," according to business owner Dominique V.'s Yelp page.
All of the meat and dairy products are plant-based and produced without using animals.
A variety of classic and specialty Impossible Burgers are available, as well as a DIY option. Toppings include grilled onions, avocado, pineapple and a special Evolution Sauce. Not quite in the mood for a burger? Meatless hot dogs, tacos and tasty desserts are also at hand.
Evolution Burger currently holds four stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Sanaz M. added: "The food tasted amazing! It was really delicious. The evolution sauce was great. I'm giving them five stars on taste alone. Honestly didn't taste vegan or fake."
And M A W. said: "I am thrilled by this new vegan food truck, just a wonderful addition to our area. I've been twice and the food is delicious and the service is good."
Evolution Burger is open Thursday-Sunday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. (It's closed on Monday-Wednesday.)
Biggest Burgers & Tacos
954 N. Virgil Ave., East Hollywood
Photo: biggest burgers & tacos/Yelp
Biggest Burgers & Tacos sets up shop near the Trader Joe's off the 405. But if you can't make it down, there's no need to worry; it has partnered with several delivery companies to bring meals to their customers.
The truck specializes in breakfast served all day, burgers, and Mexican fare, so expect to see items like a breakfast burrito with eggs, a choice of chorizo or bacon, beans, cheese and tomatoes; "The Biggest Burger" with grilled onions, veggies and a house sauce; and street tacos with cilantro and onions. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Biggest Burgers & Tacos currently holds 4.5 stars out of 11 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Ashley L., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 10th, said: "I came here to eat with my boyfriend; I got to say it's so delicious-- the best burgers in the area! So in love with this twist. Big juicy burgers. People here are always welcoming."
Yelper Yesenia M. added: "Hands down, best burger I've had in a while (the biggest burger). The guys running the truck are super dope! Definitely coming back to try out all the other stuff on the menu, like the asada fries."
Biggest Burgers & Tacos is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m.-midnight and Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Tacos La Tehuanita
5104 York Blvd., Highland Park
Photo: andrew z./Yelp
Tacos La Tehuanita is a food truck specializing in Oaxacan cuisine from southwestern Mexico.
According to Eater Los Angeles, owner Guadalupe Martinez strives to set her food truck apart with flavors and inspiration from the Istmo de Tehuantepec region.
Menu offerings include tacos de guisado (or stew tacos) consisting of tongue in salsa verde, a chile relleno taco, a northern Mexican beef and potato, as well as vegan tacos of butternut squash, eggplant and seitan in mole negro.
With a five-star rating out of 39 reviews on Yelp, Tacos La Tehuanita has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Jexx G., who reviewed Tacos La Tehuanita on April 16th, wrote: "Amazing. The 'burnt' cheese asada is quite possibly the greatest taco I have ever eaten. Prices were great (only four bucks for a good sized portion) and the salsas offered (homemade, from what I understand) were all fantastic."
Yelper Melanie C. wrote: "I highly recommend! The cook and workers were so nice, the whole experience was top notch, honestly. So fresh and savory! I'm not even vegan, but all the vegan options looked so good I need to come back to try the eggplant and chorizo items. Definitely worth a try!"
Tacos La Tehuanita is open Tuesday-Thursday from 6 p.m.-11 p.m., Friday from 6:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m., Saturday from 6:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m., and Sunday from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. (It's closed on Monday.)