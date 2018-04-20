FOOD & DRINK

'Ocean Baskets Restaurant' brings seafood and more to Crenshaw District

Photo: Ocean's Baskets Restaurant/Yelp

By Hoodline
Craving seafood? You're in luck: a new business has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 2851 Crenshaw Blvd. in the Crenshaw District, the new arrival is called Ocean Baskets Restaurant.

This new spot specializes in seafood and chicken with a variety of "ocean baskets" available to choose from. Options include a fried chicken special, a fish and shrimp combo and more with an emphasis on fresh and made-to-order quality meals.

The fresh arrival has gotten an enthusiastic response thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp.

Ariannah W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 7th, said: "The food here is the freshest I've ever had and their customer service is amazing. Definitely a place people should try."

Yelper Lane T. added: "The fried chicken special cannot be beat. Only 4.99 and I couldn't finish it. They don't fry it until you've ordered. The staff is professional, as if the owner didn't skimp on hiring good staff."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ocean Baskets Restaurant is open Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-midnight, and Sunday-Thursday from 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News