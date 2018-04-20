4 East Hollywood apartments that should be on your radar

According to Walk Score, this Los Angeles neighborhood is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in East Hollywood is currently hovering around $1,695.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $1,600 / month? (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
1029 N Ardmore Ave.
Listed at $1,595 / month, this studio apartment is located at 1029 N Ardmore Ave.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a dishwasher, both air conditioning and central heating, a ceiling fan and storage space. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space, reserved parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
(See the complete listing here.)
1376 N Serrano Ave.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 1376 N Serrano Ave., also listed for $1,595 / month.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, granite countertops, large windows and plenty of closet space. Building amenities include secured entry, on-site laundry and parking. Cats and dogs aren't welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
4114 Rosewood Ave.
Here's a 750-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4114 Rosewood Ave. that's going for $1,595 / month.
Tenants can expect the unit to feature hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinets. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)
4641 La Mirada Ave., #3
Located at 4641 La Mirada Ave., here's a 600-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,495/ month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, air conditioning and granite countertops. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. Pets are not welcome.
(Check out the complete listing here.)