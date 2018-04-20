COSTA MESA, Calif. (CNS) --The Los Angeles Chargers will open the 2018 regular season by playing host to the Kansas City Chiefs Sept. 9 at StubHub Center, the NFL announced.
"Like any year, the first thing you look for is who you open with," Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers said. "Seeing that we open at home against the Chiefs, who have dominated our division the last couple years, it's exciting to start the year against them at StubHub Center."
The Chargers were 0-2 against the Chiefs in 2017, losing 24-10 Sept. 24 at StubHub Center and 30-13 Dec. 16 at Kansas City.
The remainder of the seven-game schedule at StubHub Center consists of games against the San Francisco 49ers (Sept. 30), Oakland Raiders (Oct. 7), Denver Broncos (Nov. 18), Arizona Cardinals (Nov. 25), Cincinnati Bengals (Dec. 9) and Baltimore Ravens (Dec. 22 or 23).
The Chargers will play the Tennessee Titans in London on Oct. 21 in what is considered a home game.
The Chargers eight road games will be against the Buffalo Bills (Sept. 16), Los Angeles Rams (Sept. 23), Cleveland Browns (Oct. 14), Seattle Seahawks (Nov. 4), Oakland (Nov. 11), Pittsburgh Steelers (Dec. 2), Kansas City (Dec. 13) and Denver (Dec. 30).
The Dec. 13 game against Kansas City will be played on a Thursday and be televised by Fox and the NFL Network in the Chargers lone prime-time game.
The Chargers will travel approximately 30,000 miles during the 2018 regular season, a team official said.
"We've been wanting to get back on the field since the day after the Oakland game," coach Anthony Lynn said referring the Dec. 31, 2017 regular-season finale. "Missing out on that playoff tiebreaker left a sour taste in everyone's mouth, so schedule release day is pretty nice in that it helps us lock in on the job at hand for 2018.
"You know for months who you're playing and where, but the when brings everything that much more into focus. Looking at the schedule, there's no doubt we have our work cut out for us. But I'm excited about this team and know we'll be up for the challenge."
For the second year in a row, ABC7 will be the preseason home of the Chargers. Watch ABC7 for the following games:
WEEK 1 at Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 11
WEEK 2 vs. Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 18
WEEK 4 at San Francisco 49ers on Aug. 30
