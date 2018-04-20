CAREERS

El Segundo considering $25K bonuses to attract more police officers

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (KABC) --
The city of El Segundo is considering $25,000 bonuses to police officers who transfer from other departments.


Currently it's a $3,000 bonus, and no one has transferred since 2011. The idea was one of several floated to city officials to attract new officers to a shinking force.

Half of El Segundo's police force will be eligible for retirement in the next six years. Many of El Segundo's force have left during the city's tense two-year contract negotiations.

Some other options to bring in more officers include: paying relocation costs for out-of-state transfers, doubling the number of police cadets to 15 and offering bonuses to new police academy graduates.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
careersLos Angeles CountyEl Segundo
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAREERS
Disneyland hosting job fair on Wednesday
Dreams come true for local from Santa Monica
ABC7 Salutes veterans getting help at large job fair in Pomona
Panda Express seeks job applicants in Los Angeles area
Jobs and internships at ABC7
More Careers
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News