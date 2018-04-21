Long Beach residents gave their input on how they want the 51st Greenbelt to be redesigned.The Department of Public Works, Health and Human Services and Parks, Recreation and Marine hosted the pop-up event as part of the city's Earth Day celebration.The seldom-used park is about to get a make-over that seeks to balance open spaces with activities. Ideas for the park include a walking path, adult and youth fitness stations and a youth bicycle education course.The 51st Greenbelt will add more than 40 acres of new green space to Long Beach's 8th District.