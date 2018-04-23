FOOD & DRINK

Planet Hummus brings organic Mediterranean food to the Venice Boardwalk

Photo: Planet Hummus/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new casual Mediterranean neighborhood is open on the boardwalk. Called Planet Hummus, it's located at 1301 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.

Using quality organic ingredients, the menu's specialties include beef shawarma, chicken kebabs, falafel and, of course, hummus. There is something for everyone at this new gem, including several vegan and vegetarian options. With spectacular ocean views, the location provides an extra special place to enjoy the sandwiches, wraps and plates.

With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Food S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said: "This place is amazing. Very fresh and flavorful sandwiches. I got the house wrap chicken shawarma and falafels. Best in LA and friendly service!"

Yelper Sara W. added: "So glad we stumbled upon Planet Hummus in Venice. The staff were super friendly and the food was really fresh and tasty. Such a nice place with amazing staff!! We will definitely be back. Thanks Planet Hummus!!!

And Dali A. said: "It's so hard to find nice food on the boardwalk, especially organic!!! One of the best falafel I've ever had!"

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Planet Hummus is open from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News