Planet Hummus brings organic Mediterranean food to the Venice Boardwalk

A new casual Mediterranean neighborhood is open on the boardwalk. Called Planet Hummus, it's located at 1301 Ocean Front Walk in Venice.
Using quality organic ingredients, the menu's specialties include beef shawarma, chicken kebabs, falafel and, of course, hummus. There is something for everyone at this new gem, including several vegan and vegetarian options. With spectacular ocean views, the location provides an extra special place to enjoy the sandwiches, wraps and plates.
With a five-star rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp so far, the restaurant is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Food S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said: "This place is amazing. Very fresh and flavorful sandwiches. I got the house wrap chicken shawarma and falafels. Best in LA and friendly service!"
Yelper Sara W. added: "So glad we stumbled upon Planet Hummus in Venice. The staff were super friendly and the food was really fresh and tasty. Such a nice place with amazing staff!! We will definitely be back. Thanks Planet Hummus!!!
And Dali A. said: "It's so hard to find nice food on the boardwalk, especially organic!!! One of the best falafel I've ever had!"
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Planet Hummus is open from 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinerestaurantbusiness
foodHoodlinerestaurantbusiness