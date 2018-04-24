ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Live Nation offers $20 tickets for some of its biggest summer concerts

Jon Bon Jovi of the band Bon Jovi performs in concert during their "This House Is Not for Sale Tour" at The Wells Fargo Center on Friday, March 31, 2017, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

ABC7.com staff
Live Nation is offering the chance to see some of music's biggest acts for just $20.

The $20 tickets will go on sale starting April 30 at 8 a.m. through May 8 at 11:59 p.m. local time as part of Live Nation's "National Concert Week." The deal does not include ticket delivery and print-at-home fees.

Fans will be able to choose from more than 2,000 Live Nation shows from across the music spectrum, including country, hip-hop, rock and pop.

Participating music artists in the $20 ticket offer include Bon Jovi, Brad Paisley, Maroon 5, Shakira and more.

Also included in the set is former vice president Joe Biden's speaking tour and the "Game of Thrones Live Experience."

Visit NCW.LiveNation.com to see the full list of participating artists and for more details on purchasing tickets.
