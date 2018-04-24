FOOD & DRINK

Conquer your chicken wing cravings with these Los Angeles newcomers

Photo: Buff Buffalo/Yelp

By Hoodline
Whether you prefer your wings with classic barbecue sauce or something more unusual, these three new Los Angeles restaurants have options for all tastes.

Wings & Pot


2108 W. Manchester Ave., Morningside Park
Photo: Ann K./Yelp

As one of the newest places to score wings and potatoes, Wings & Pot is making a name for itself in Inglewood and well beyond.

The menu offers wings in a range of traditional flavors including barbecue, honey barbecue and hot (barbecue). Don't miss its other main offering: baked potatoes filled with everything from pulled pork to garlic parmesan sauce and, of course, chicken.

Still in its early days, the restaurant is getting strong support from Yelp users, with an average of 4.5 stars out of 24 reviews on the site.

Yelper Hans-Jurgen B., who reviewed Wings & Pot on April 20, wrote, "Every time I'm In the area, I make an effort to eat at Wings & Pot! The owner cares about his establishment, employees, patrons and most importantly his world-class baked potatoes!"

A B. noted, "Came here for the first time today. Man! It felt like I was visiting family. The employees treated me like I've been coming here for years, and the vibe is infectious."

Wings & Pot is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Gol Tong Chicken


3625 W 6th St., Little Bangladesh
Photo: Andrew K./Yelp

For a twist on traditional wings, check out the Korean eatery Gol Tong Chicken.

In addition spicy chili fried chicken and soy garlic chicken, it also includes seafood specialties like stir-fried octopus and spicy seawater snail with noodles.

With a four-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp, Gol Tong Chicken has been gaining quite the following.

Yelper Sean B. said, "The owner/cook/server couldn't be nicer. The chicken is delicious. You leave full and happy and it's not expensive, it's just awesome. I'll be bringing people here in the future."

Yelper Victoria K. wrote, "This place is absolutely delicious! It's kind of hard to find, but it's in the left corner of the parking lot. Everything is hand made by the owner, who is a hard-working chef. First, he served us salad with a special sauce which he personally made. We ordered the soy garlic and chili chicken. Both were really good. The sauce is amazing. It's the owner's special recipe and you won't be disappointed."

Gol Tong Chicken is open from 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)

Buff Buffalo


3315 Cahuenga Blvd., Hollywood Hills
Photo: Steven R./Yelp

Buff Buffalo is a New American spot, offering chicken wings and waffles.

The locally raised chicken is dressed with innovative sauces including spicy mango, spicy sesame ginger and orange glaze. Not a fan of bone-in chicken? You can opt for the boneless wings or even the chicken burgers served on a brioche or waffle bun.

Yelp users are still warming up to Buff Buffalo, which currently holds 3.5 stars out of 16 reviews on the site.

Benny R. noted, "I'm sitting here in awe of this newly found restaurant. I've never seen anything quite like it from the moment I walked through the double glass doors, I was hooked. The aroma of freshly fried chicken overwhelmed my senses..."

Yelper Ryan F. wrote, "So glad to have a solid wing place right in my neighborhood. I've seen several complaints in other reviews but all 4 times I've gotten the wings have been amazing."

Buff Buffalo is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinechickenrestaurantbusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News