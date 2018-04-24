Hip new ice cream shop brings guilt free treats to Venice's Abbot Kinney Blvd

The next time you're strolling along the sea, stop by Venice's newest addition Boca De Agua for a cool treat. Located at 1121 Abbot Kinney Blvd., the latest ice cream shop along the trendy street dishes cool flavors!
The best part about indulging in Boca De Agua's ice cream and frozen yogurt? They are sweetened from agave nectar and real fruit. Flavors like Mazapan and Chongos Zamorano beckon beachgoers and visitors to stop by for a tasty treat.
With a five-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp so far, Boca De Agua has already made a good impression.
Monique B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 19, said, "The mazapan, chill lime mango and coconut ice cream are amazing!"
And Mira H. said, "Maria and Ingrid are awesome! These flavors are bomb and everything is made with love."
The shop is open during the day but is still working out their set hours of operation.
