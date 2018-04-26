Consume all the weekend fun at these 5 tasty LA events

Our friends at Eventbrite have clued us in to the tastiest gatherings coming up this weekend in and around Los Angeles. Just grab a napkin, and follow our lead:
Dine on donuts, with a side of public art
Photo: Eventbrite
The Los Angeles Forum for Architecture and Urban Design invites the public to the first in a series of free events examining contemporary projects, big and small, that are impacting the city's built environment. This first session will explore "Faces of the Elysian Valley," a public art installation of nine 12-foot-high sculptures located within the Riverside Drive Bridge's new roundabout.
There will be free donuts and coffee, and the opportunity to meet the artists, both from the public art duo Greenmeme.
The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
The location: Roundabout, N. Figueroa Street and N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles
The price: Free
Reserve tickets
Jam in your jammies
Photo: Eventbrite
Start your Saturday morning--or end your Friday night--with a pancake pajama jam in Santa Monica. There will be pancakes (of course), $14-bottomless mimosas (with a 90-minute limit) and live music.
The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
The location: Bareburger Organic, 2732 Main St., Santa Monica
The price: Free registration, brunch for purchase
Reserve tickets
Explore a hidden community garden
Photo: Eventbrite
Green thumbs and vegan activists: Pop by downtown's Spring Street Garden for a delicious working lunch. You'll learn more about this community treasure, then write letters to your elected officials, advocating for better access to healthy foods at farmers markets throughout LA. After the day's work is done, veg-out on a meal prepared by the women behind Vegan Kitchen.
The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The location: Spring Street Garden, 220 S. Spring St., Los Angeles
The price: $25
Buy tickets
Wine and dine for the future
Photo: Scott Warman/Unsplash
The San Fernando Valley Food & Wine Festival--the largest fundraiser of the year for the Los Angeles Mission College Foundation--returns this weekend for its 16th annual run. This year's focus: international cuisine. Dine on recipes from around the world, prepared by students in the college's Culinary Arts Program. You'll also find worldly live entertainment and delectable wines.
The date: Saturday 4/28, 4-8 p.m.
The location: Los Angeles Mission College, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Los Angeles
The price: $55 for general admission, $150 for VIP
Buy tickets
Master vodka cocktails
Photo: Eventbrite
Head down to Margo's in Santa Monica for a hands-on mixology workshop. Margo's lead bartender will help you concoct three perfectly balanced vodka-based drinks, while you snack on three different hot dishes.
The date: Saturday 4/28, 8-10 p.m.
The location: Margo's, 1534 Montana Ave., Santa Monica
The price: $75
Buy tickets