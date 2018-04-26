FOOD & DRINK

Consume all the weekend fun at these 5 tasty LA events

Photo: OLA Mishchenko/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Hungry? Of course you are. The weekend is almost here.

Our friends at Eventbrite have clued us in to the tastiest gatherings coming up this weekend in and around Los Angeles. Just grab a napkin, and follow our lead:

Dine on donuts, with a side of public art



Photo: Eventbrite

The Los Angeles Forum for Architecture and Urban Design invites the public to the first in a series of free events examining contemporary projects, big and small, that are impacting the city's built environment. This first session will explore "Faces of the Elysian Valley," a public art installation of nine 12-foot-high sculptures located within the Riverside Drive Bridge's new roundabout.

There will be free donuts and coffee, and the opportunity to meet the artists, both from the public art duo Greenmeme.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

The location: Roundabout, N. Figueroa Street and N. San Fernando Road, Los Angeles

The price: Free

Reserve tickets

Jam in your jammies



Photo: Eventbrite

Start your Saturday morning--or end your Friday night--with a pancake pajama jam in Santa Monica. There will be pancakes (of course), $14-bottomless mimosas (with a 90-minute limit) and live music.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
The location: Bareburger Organic, 2732 Main St., Santa Monica

The price: Free registration, brunch for purchase

Reserve tickets

Explore a hidden community garden



Photo: Eventbrite

Green thumbs and vegan activists: Pop by downtown's Spring Street Garden for a delicious working lunch. You'll learn more about this community treasure, then write letters to your elected officials, advocating for better access to healthy foods at farmers markets throughout LA. After the day's work is done, veg-out on a meal prepared by the women behind Vegan Kitchen.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The location: Spring Street Garden, 220 S. Spring St., Los Angeles

The price: $25

Buy tickets

Wine and dine for the future



Photo: Scott Warman/Unsplash

The San Fernando Valley Food & Wine Festival--the largest fundraiser of the year for the Los Angeles Mission College Foundation--returns this weekend for its 16th annual run. This year's focus: international cuisine. Dine on recipes from around the world, prepared by students in the college's Culinary Arts Program. You'll also find worldly live entertainment and delectable wines.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 4-8 p.m.

The location: Los Angeles Mission College, 13356 Eldridge Ave., Los Angeles

The price: $55 for general admission, $150 for VIP

Buy tickets

Master vodka cocktails



Photo: Eventbrite

Head down to Margo's in Santa Monica for a hands-on mixology workshop. Margo's lead bartender will help you concoct three perfectly balanced vodka-based drinks, while you snack on three different hot dishes.

The date: Saturday 4/28, 8-10 p.m.

The location: Margo's, 1534 Montana Ave., Santa Monica

The price: $75

Buy tickets
