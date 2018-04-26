FOOD & DRINK

New cafe Asher Caffe & Lounge now open in Boyle Heights

Photo: Ruriko S. / Yelp

By Hoodline
A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 945 S Boyle Ave. in Boyle Heights, the new arrival is called Asher Caffe & Lounge.

This new spot, located in the heart of downtown LA, serves up everything from homemade pastries and fresh salads to cups of milk and coffee, as well as beer and wine.

The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Ruriko S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said, "My friend who was invited to the soft opening brought me here. This restaurant is so modern and cool. I had the Jackie's Special Salad, named after the wife's owner, this salad is so fresh and tasty. The owners were so attentive and friendly, they totally made us feel like being at home. I will definitely come back."

And Be N. said, "I love this place! It's too cute. The service is great, the Wi-Fi is strong and the food is good. What else could you ask?"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Asher Caffe & Lounge is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. It's closed on weekends.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlinebusiness
FOOD & DRINK
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Pepperidge Farm recalls 4 varieties of Goldfish crackers
Culver City gets a new bar: Lucky's
From breakfast to burgers: 3 new spots to score American eats in Glendale
The Joint makes Sherman Oaks debut, with seafood, tea and more
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Demi Lovato, 25, rushed to hospital from Hollywood Hills home
Silver Lake Trader Joe's manager killed by LAPD gunfire during shootout
Man found shot to death inside car in Pasadena
Krispy Kreme celebrates 81 years with $1 for a dozen
Record SoCal heat triggers warnings about staying cool
U.S. appeals court rules Hawaii gun restriction unconstitutional
Scientology settles 'forced abortion' lawsuit out of court
13 rescued from sinking boat off Newport Beach
Show More
Parts of Yosemite closing due to Ferguson Fire
Trader Joe's standoff suspect charged with murder, 30 other counts
Kelly Macdonald on finding the right pieces in 'Puzzle'
Sherman Oaks stabbing leaves 2 adoptive dads critical; son arrested
Sex offender arrested in sexual assault of boy at Riverside library
More News