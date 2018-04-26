New cafe Asher Caffe & Lounge now open in Boyle Heights

A new cafe has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 945 S Boyle Ave. in Boyle Heights, the new arrival is called Asher Caffe & Lounge.
This new spot, located in the heart of downtown LA, serves up everything from homemade pastries and fresh salads to cups of milk and coffee, as well as beer and wine.
The fresh arrival has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.
Ruriko S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 18, said, "My friend who was invited to the soft opening brought me here. This restaurant is so modern and cool. I had the Jackie's Special Salad, named after the wife's owner, this salad is so fresh and tasty. The owners were so attentive and friendly, they totally made us feel like being at home. I will definitely come back."
And Be N. said, "I love this place! It's too cute. The service is great, the Wi-Fi is strong and the food is good. What else could you ask?"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Asher Caffe & Lounge is open from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. on weekdays. It's closed on weekends.
