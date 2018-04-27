Hermosa Beach's 8th mural will celebrate punk rock scene

Hermosa Beach is in the eighth year of a 10-year mural project. The Hermosa Beach Murals Project's goal is to fund 10 murals in 10 years, and the subject of the eighth entry has been revealed.On a downtown parking garage wall, a mural celebrating Hermosa's punk rock scene will be painted. Pennywise, Black Flag and The Descendants rocked the Hermosa Beach music scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s.The punk rock mural will be painted this year. What it will look like is still up to a yet-to-be picked artist.The mural committee is seeking submissions by artists, which are due May 15.