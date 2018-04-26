The 6 best Japanese restaurants in Burbank

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Japanese restaurants around Burbank, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when cravings strike.
1. Kopan Ramen - Burbank
Photo: Kevin P./Yelp
Topping the list is Kopan Ramen. Located at 220 N. San Fernando Blvd., its tonkotsu ramen focus has earned it four stars out of 2,705 reviews on Yelp. It offers customizable bowls with spicy red miso broth and black garlic oil.
2. Octopus Japanese Restaurant
Photo: Octopus Japanese Restaurant/Yelp
Next up is Octopus Japanese Restaurant, situated at 227 E. Palm Ave. With four stars out of 872 reviews on Yelp, the sushi bar and Japanese spot has proven to be a local favorite for dishes like its yellowtail carpaccio, takoyaki and specialty rolls.
3. Niko Niko Sushi
Photo: Connie W./Yelp
Burbank's Niko Niko Sushi, located at 1212 N. San Fernando Blvd, Ste. B, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sushi bar four stars out of 825 reviews. From an extensive menu of sushi rolls, bento boxes, noodles and more, look for the Salmon Killer roll, poki salad and popcorn lobster roll.
4. Kuru-Kuru Sushi
Photo: Kevin P./Yelp
Kuru-Kuru Sushi, a sushi bar and Japanese spot in southwest Burbank, is another go-to, earning four stars out of 341 Yelp reviews for its lunch specials, fresh fish and friendly staff. Head over to 521 N. Hollywood Way to see for yourself.
5. Toro Sushi Poke House
Photo: Dianna D./Yelp
For a fresh take on trendy poke, check out Toro Sushi Poke House, whose marriage of the Hawaiian salad and more traditional sushi rolls has earned four stars out of 334 reviews on Yelp. You can customize a poke bowl just to your liking at 144 N. San Fernando Blvd.
6. Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ
Photo: Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ/Yelp
Rounding out the top six is Gyu-Kaku Japanese BBQ, a Burbank favorite with four stars out of 286 reviews. Stop by 116 S. San Fernando Blvd. to hit up the Japanese spot next time the urge strikes for some prime kalbi short rib or spicy cabbage salad.