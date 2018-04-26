Bakeries, brewers and bouldering: The 5 freshest businesses to debut in Burbank

Henson Brewing Company
Photo: Lee N./Yelp
Owned by local brewer Shawn Henson, Henson Brewing Company is a new craft microbrewery still in its soft opening phase at 2121 Kenmere Ave. Its wide selection of beers include Double Blackjack porter, My Lucky Linda pale ale and Madison pale wheat ale.
California Eatery
Photo: Cris I./Yelp
California Eatery is a bakery and cafe that recently re-opened its doors after a lengthy period of construction at 2411 W. Burbank Blvd. Its offerings include their signature doughnuts as well as crepes, sandwiches and quesadillas.
Crawford's Pass
Photo: Crawford's Pass/Yelp
Specializing in Southern fried chicken, Crawford's Pass is a dive bar and traditional American spot making its debut at 259 N. Pass Ave. Look for the spicy fried chicken and the chicken sandwich.
Verdigo Boulders
Photo: Coleen J./Yelp
California chain Touchstone Climbing has recently opened its newest climbing gym location, Verdigo Boulders, at 266 E. Magnolia Blvd. -- providing a conveniently close place to climb and boulder (indoors) for many Burbank-area residents.
Target
Photo: Cris I./Yelp
After the April opening of this location of the nationally known department store, the Target Express at 1033 N. Hollywood Way in Magnolia Park has earned a very positive 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews from Yelpers. Features they've highlighted include its convenient location, good selection of items, friendly staff and plentiful parking.