New cocktail bar and grill Terra now open in Century City

A new restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Century City, called Terra, is located at 10250 Santa Monica Blvd.
This wood-burning Italian grill -- brought to you by Eataly L.A. in the same building -- offers a gorgeous rooftop bar and restaurant overlooking the world below.
Terra utilizes its own rooftop gardens of mint and basil to make infused alcohols, Food & Wine reports. Try the Rickey Ricardo (a blend of elderflower, cucumber, soda, and sloe gin) for a taste of L.A.'s eternal summer.
A wood and charcoal-burning stove churns out delicate portions of pork, beef, and mutton as well as hearty grass-fed New York strips. For dessert, the house-made gelato and sorbet has you covered, and includes flavors like pistachio, mango and raspberry.
The newcomer has made a good impression thus far, with a four-star rating out of 28 reviews on Yelp.
Brandon H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 11, said: "BEAUTIFUL space above Eataly -- accessible through a fun spiral staircase. Menu has speared meats, salads, veggies, large shareable meats/fish, pastas, and side. Most items are cooked on an open fire pit grill that you walk past while entering the restaurant. Everything we tried was tasty. Service was top notch."
"This place is perfect," noted Yelper Laura G. "The outdoor bar, ample seating and staff were superb. We sat at the bar on a beautiful evening and had the meat on a stick (really good) and wine."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Reservations are recommended, hours are not yet posted.
